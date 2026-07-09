Heartbreaking CCTV Footage Captures Jaipur Teacher Ignoring 9-Year-Old Bullying Victim Minutes Before Suicide | VIDEO

Jaipur: The family of nine-year-old Amaira Meena has released heartbreaking CCTV footage from the day she died by suicide at a premier private school in Jaipur.

Amaira, a Class 4 student at the Neerja Modi School, plunged to her death from the building's fourth floor on November 1, 2025.

While the tragedy initially sparked widespread shock, the newly surfaced footage has shifted the focus entirely onto the school's failure to protect its students, revealing what the family calls cold indifference from school authorities in her final moments.

Ignored Till the Very End

According to Amaira’s parents, Vijay and Shivani Meena, the young girl had been subjected to severe, relentless bullying by her classmates for over 18 months. The harassment reportedly included the use of highly inappropriate words with sexual undertones.

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Despite numerous complaints raised by Amaira and her parents, the class teacher routinely dismissed the allegations, telling the family that Amaira "needed to adjust" to the other children.

The released CCTV footage vividly substantiates these claims of neglect. The video captures Amaira approaching her class teacher multiple times on the day of the incident, visibly seeking assistance or comfort.

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Each time, the footage shows her being systematically ignored or brushed aside. Shortly after these failed attempts to seek help, she walked to the fourth floor under the pretext of using the washroom and jumped.

A Growing Fight for Institutional Accountability

The release of the video comes amid deep frustration over the official investigation. The Jaipur police recently submitted a chargesheet to a lower court, but Amaira's parents, backed by the Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh (a joint parents' association), have rejected it as "incomplete."

They allege that the police deliberately omitted the names of the school principal, Indu Dubey, and the founder, Saurabh Modi, shielding influential figures from liability.

The family has pointed to a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) inspection report and an internal education department probe that flagged critical lapses at the institution, including the hiring of underqualified teachers, serious structural safety flaws, and a severe lack of psychological support systems.

The Larger Crisis of School Bullying

The tragic case has evolved from a local investigation into a broader national conversation regarding how elite educational institutions handle bullying.

Netizens point out that despite charging exorbitant fees, many "posh" schools fail to train educators to recognise deep psychological distress or manage toxic behavioural patterns among students.

The education department's inquiry explicitly cited "classroom teacher negligence" and "extreme mental pressure on the student" as primary drivers behind the suicide.

The family is demanding that the school management face charges under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty to a child.