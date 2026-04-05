CCTV Footage Captures Rajkot Man Brutally Attacked And Trampled By Aggressive Stray Cattle, Leaving Him Fighting For Life | VIDEO

Rajkot: In Gujarat's Rajkot, a brutal stray animal attack has left a young man fighting for life in the hospital. The victim, identified as Pankaj Solanki, was on his way on his scooty, when a stray cow suddenly pounced on him, leaving him critically injured. The cow kept attacking the youth relentlessly until the neighbours stepped in to rescue the victim.

According to local sources, a routine scooty journey for Pankaj turned into a fight for survival in the Shivnagar area of Rajkot, following a harrowing encounter with a stray cow. The victim was on his two-wheeler on the morning of March 30, when the stray cow suddenly charged at him, pushing him on the road and brutally assaulting him.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since circulated online, captured the chilling moment the animal charged directly at Pankaj from the opposite direction. The force from the cow upended the scooty, pinning the rider to the tarmac before he could even register the danger. The push was followed by a sustained, 2-minute onslaught that left the victim critically injured.

The victim attempted to escape, but rather than retreating, the cow became increasingly aggressive, repeatedly trampling the man and using its weight to inflict severe internal and external injuries.

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The sound of Pankaj's desperate cries drew a crowd of neighbours who rushed to his aid. Despite their initial attempts to startle the animal, the animal remained undeterred, forcing the rescuers to use wooden sticks and stones to eventually drive it away. The courageous intervention by the locals halted the attack on the youth and forced the cow to flee before the assault could turn fatal.

Following the rescue, Pankaj was immediately rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition.

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As per information, the doctors initially held grave concerns for his recovery given the intensity of the blunt-force trauma he sustained. However, later, the doctors confirmed that while his injuries remain serious, his condition was stable.