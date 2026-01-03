Bengaluru Shocker: CCTV Captures 28-Year-Old Doctor Molested While Returning From Hospital, Man Arrested

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident, a 28-year-old young postgraduate doctor was molested while returning from the hospital in northwestern Bengaluru at midnight.

The incident, which occurred approximately two weeks ago, was captured on CCTV, providing the crucial evidence that led to the arrest.

This incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding women’s safety in Karnataka's capital.

The victim was pursuing her master's at Sapthagiri Medical College and was returning to her PG accommodation after completing a late-night shift at a private hospital.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 12:50 AM near AGB Layout.

The CCTV footage shows the woman walking alone on an empty road when a man on a white scooter approached her. While he pretended to seek directions for a nearby bus stand, as she leaned in to help, he suddenly lunged at her and groped her before speeding away.

As per the CCTV footage, the doctor screamed for help, which frightened the attacker and forced him to flee the scene on his two-wheeler.

Later, the doctor approached the Soladevanahalli Police Station and registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).