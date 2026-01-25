CCTV Footage Shows 11-Year-Old Falling Backward on Open Roadside Drain in Ghaziabad, Dies

Ghaziabad: In a chilling incident, CCTV footage has emerged of an 11-year-old boy falling into a one-foot-deep drain in Jhundpura village in Ghaziabad district, under the Masuri police station area. The footage shows the boy falling backward into the overflowing drain, all of a sudden, with no one shown pushing or disturbing him. Unable to get up after the fall, he had to be pulled out of the drain after two minutes.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The young boy, Ahil, was standing near the drain outside his house when he fell down. His father, Zahid works as a plumber and lives in Jhundpura with his wife and five children. After the accident, another child who was standing close-by spotted him and raised the alarm.

Ahil was pulled out of the drain in two minutes, cleaned, and taken to Rama Hospital in Pilkhuwa, Hapur. However, the doctor declared the child dead.

It has been reported that Ahil frequently suffered from seizures, and he reportedly had one at the time of the accident, which caused him to fall into the drain. Since his face was submerged in water for some time, this may have led to further difficulties and aggravated his trauma.

The child's family and local residents have blamed the administration for leaving an open drain in the area, which led to his death. They have claimed that if the drain had been covered, this tragedy could have been averted.

Noida Techie Death

The incident took place weeks after the Noida civic authorities faced intense scrutiny over leaving drains open, after 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, died in a waterlogged pit in Noida, which captured national headlines. Mehta lost his life after his SUV plunged into a 30-foot-deep, waterlogged pit in Sector 150. Though he called up his father who also rushed to the scene, he could not be saved, despite hours of rescue operation.

