CCTV Footage Shows 5 People Leaving On Bikes After 2 Cops Killed In Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: A CCTV footage has surfaced showing five people leaving on two motorcycles from near the area where two policemen were found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Adian police post in Gurdaspur district on Sunday morning. Police have seized this CCTV footage and are further investigating the matter.

The deceased includes an ASI and a Home Guard. The deceased have been identified as ASI Gurnam Singh, a resident of Gadarian village, and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar, from Akhlaspur. Both were deployed at the Adian post, located close to a Border Security Force (BSF) installation.

While it was earlier claimed that the two policemen shot at each other during an argument, their families have rejected the claim. They believe that the officials were shot dead when they were asleep.

The family members further said that the two cared for each other and there was no dispute between them.

Senior officials, including DIG Sandeep Goyal, DIG BSF J.K. Virdi, and SSP Gurdaspur Aditya, reached the site soon after the incident was reported. Forensic and technical teams collected evidence, and the bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post‑mortem examination. SSP Aditya confirmed that the matter is being investigated from all possible angles.

