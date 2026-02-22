Two Policemen Dead After Alleged Argument at Border Post in Gurdaspur

New Delhi : Two policemen were found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Adian police post in Gurdaspur district on Sunday morning. It is alleged that the officers shot each other following a heated argument while on duty at the border checkpoint.

The deceased have been identified as ASI Gurnam Singh, a resident of Gadarian village, and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar, from Akhlaspur. Both were deployed at the Adian post, located close to a Border Security Force (BSF) installation. Their bodies bore gunshot wounds, and investigators recovered several empty cartridges from the scene.

Senior officials, including DIG Sandeep Goyal, DIG BSF J.K. Virdi, and SSP Gurdaspur Aditya, reached the site soon after the incident was reported. Forensic and technical teams collected evidence, and the bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post‑mortem examination. SSP Aditya confirmed that the matter is being investigated from all possible angles. While the allegation of a dispute leading to the deaths is being examined, police have not ruled out other possibilities.

Family members of both victims have demanded a thorough probe. Relatives of ASI Gurnam Singh said he had no known disputes and had recently been posted to Dorangla after serving in the Governor’s security detail.

Police have deployed additional forces in the area to maintain order while investigations continue. Authorities have assured that the cause of the shooting will be clarified soon, but the allegation of an argument escalating into gunfire has already raised serious questions about stress and discipline among officers serving in border regions.