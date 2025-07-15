CCTV Footage Shows Congress MLA’s Son’s Speeding Car Ram Constable, Crash Into Pole

Alirajpur: The son of a Congress MLA has gone absconding after allegedly hitting a police constable with his car near a bus stand in Alirajpur. The accused, identified as Pushpraj Singh, son of Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel, was reportedly driving a vehicle without a number plate when police signaled him to stop.

According to CCTV footage, the vehicle swerved towards two constables standing beside their patrol vehicle before crashing into an electric pole.

While both officers attempted to jump to safety, one of them was struck and knocked down by the speeding car.

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas confirmed that a case has been registered against Pushpraj Singh under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The injured constable is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

This isn’t Singh’s first run-in with the law. In September 2024, he was booked for his alleged involvement in the suicide of a 25-year-old woman. Reports at the time stated that the woman died by suicide after allegedly being threatened repeatedly by Singh, who was pressuring her to marry him.