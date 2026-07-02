CCTV Footage Shows Masked Men Searching Giribala Singh's Bedroom For Nearly An Hour In Burglary Linked To Twisha Sharma Death Case

Fresh CCTV footage from the residence of former judge Giribala Singh has added a new layer of mystery to the ongoing investigation into the death of model Twisha Sharma. The footage, recorded during the early hours of June 28, appears to show several masked men moving through Singh’s first-floor bedroom, carefully searching the room rather than carrying out a quick burglary.

According to the footage, the first two intruders entered the bedroom at around 2:22 a.m. Using torchlights, believed to be from their mobile phones, they examined different parts of the room. One individual was seen checking bedside drawers while another scanned the surroundings. Over the next several minutes, additional men entered the room, with at least three visible inside at one point.

The CCTV visuals show the group opening cupboards, searching near the bed, and going through storage spaces in a methodical manner. Their movements suggest they were looking for something specific, as they repeatedly inspected drawers and belongings before moving to another area. The operation did not resemble a hurried theft, with the intruders spending considerable time inside the room.

Police believe the suspects entered the house through the rear side while some accomplices remained outside. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and questioning suspects to establish the sequence of events.

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The incident has drawn significant attention because the house is closely linked to the CBI investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death. Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, who are accused in the dowry harassment and cruelty case, remain in judicial custody. The CBI has also sought the court’s permission to collect their voice samples and has requested access to Samarth Singh’s laptop credentials as part of its investigation.

The reported break-in has triggered fresh speculation about the motive behind the search. While jewellery was reportedly present inside the house, investigators are also examining whether documents or other material connected to the ongoing case may have been the intended target. Officials have not confirmed what, if anything, the intruders were trying to recover.

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Twisha Sharma’s family has questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident, alleging there could be a larger conspiracy behind the break-in. Their legal team has also raised concerns over reports that documents may have been targeted, arguing that the incident deserves a thorough investigation given the property’s importance in the ongoing probe.