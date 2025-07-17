CCTV Footage Shows Rowdy-Sheeter Sushil Kale’s Murder in Broad Daylight

Vijayapura: Rowdy Sheeter Sushil Kale was brutally murdered in a chilling act of violence by a six-member gang on the outskirts of Vijayapura town on July 14. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the graphic footage has since gone viral.

Sushil Kale, once a notorious aide of gangster Bagappa Harijan, had reportedly distanced himself from the underworld and was working as a nurse at the time of his death. However, his past associations seem to have caught up with him.

According to police, the attack occurred within the jurisdiction of Gandhi Chowk police station. Sushil Kale was first shot with a country-made revolver and then hacked to death with sharp weapons. The gang fled the scene after the assault, leaving Kale dead on the spot.

Vijayapura police swiftly launched an investigation and have arrested six individuals in connection with the crime. Two of the accused, Akash Kalawagol and Subhash Bagali, attempted to escape on a motorbike but were intercepted by police. Gandhi Chowk Police Inspector Pradeep Talakeri confirmed that both were shot in the legs after refusing to surrender.

"I fired two rounds to their legs after they refused to surrender," Inspector Talakeri told reporters.