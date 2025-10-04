All Eyes on Bihar Poll Dates As CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Preparations, Meets Political Parties In Patna

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi in Patna on Saturday. | Image: X

Patna: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and held a detailed meeting with state election officials and representatives of all major political parties in Patna.

The high-level Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation also included Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, along with Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal and senior state officials.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar, with the Election Commission expected to announce the poll dates any time now.

CEC Chairs Key Meeting In Patna

During the meeting, the ECI team held consultations with representatives of 12 recognised political parties, including the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, and others, to gather feedback and address election-related concerns.

According to the poll body’s post on X, “Under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, the discussion with all 12 recognised political parties of Bihar began with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer Shri Vinod Gunjyal, and senior officials of the Commission.”

BJP’s Suggestions To The Commission

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said his party congratulated the Election Commission for publishing the final electoral roll within the stipulated time and ensuring transparency in the process.

He added, “We requested that the elections be held after 28 days of announcement to ensure proper preparedness. We also urged the EC to inform voters via SMS or public broadcast two days before polling in their constituency.”

Jaiswal said the BJP further requested that polling be conducted in one or two phases and that veiled women voters be identified only by women officers.

Highlighting procedural lapses during past elections, Jaiswal said, “It is often seen that polling agents of some political parties leave the counting hall before completion. The EC has advised that all agents should take Form 17C (record of votes polled) to avoid confusion or disputes.”

Electoral Roll Revision And Voter Data

The meeting follows the ECI’s publication of the final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections on September 30, marking the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to the Commission, Bihar now has 7.42 crore registered voters, down from 7.89 crore in June this year. Around 65 lakh names were removed from the draft list as ineligible, while 21.53 lakh new eligible electors were added through Form 6 applications.

In Patna district alone, over 1.63 lakh new voters were added across 14 Assembly constituencies. Madhubani recorded an addition of 85,645 voters, and Nalanda saw an increase of 56,423 voters after claims and objections were resolved.

The revision, carried out under Article 326 of the Constitution, aligns with the ECI’s motto: “No eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the electoral rolls.”

Political Context

The upcoming Bihar elections are set to witness a high-stakes contest between the incumbent NDA alliance, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the RJD.

Currently, in the 243-member Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats (BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and 2 Independents), while the Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats (RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2).