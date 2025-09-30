Updated 30 September 2025 at 16:48 IST
Election Commission Releases Final Voter List for Bihar After SIR Exercise
The SIR exercise has been at the centre of political and legal debates in Bihar, with parties sparring over the process and its impact on the state’s electorate.
New Delhi/Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the final electoral roll for Bihar, following the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted after a gap of 22 years.
The poll body released the new poll roll on the website. "In light of the special intensive revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09.2025. Any voter can view the details of their name in the electoral roll through the provided link," CEOBihar said in a post on X.
The final voter list was published on September 30, 2025, marking a crucial step in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Voters can now check their details in the roll through a dedicated link provided by the Commission.
With the current Assembly’s term set to end on November 23, the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule between October 6 and 7. In 2020, the results were declared nearly 20 days before the tenure expired, and a similar timeline is anticipated this year.
