'Celebrate Indoors': Year After Chinnaswamy Stampede Horror, Bengaluru Police Ask Fans To Tone Down Festivities After RCB's Second Win

Bengaluru: While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched its second title in IPL 2026, memories of the tragic June 2025 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are still fresh, as the Bengaluru Police urged fans to take caution and asked them to celebrate indoors.

Speaking to ANI, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, "Bangalore City Police has issued an advisory asking spectators and fans not to celebrate publicly on the streets and especially not to disturb peace and security. We are checking vehicles. And we will not allow any public celebrations. If anyone wants to celebrate, they can do so indoors."

The RCB franchise which had to take responsiblity for the tragic stampede that left 11 fans dead and dozens injured in 2025 also urged all its fans to “be responsible”.

“Best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of home,” it posted on X.

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Ruling out any celebratory rally after RCB's back-to-back win, the franchise said, “We’ll see you in the stadium next year, 12th Man Army. Until then, spread the joy and keep supporting us.”

The Tragedy After RCB's First Win

Eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium, the team's home ground, as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of RCB for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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On June 3, 2025, RCB secure their first ever IPL title, defeating the Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the final match. Large crowds started swelling outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium stalling traffic on the adjoining streets. The franchise had also allegedly announced free passes on the team's official Twitter account which led to further confusion, as fans started arriving at the stadium without entry passes. After 3:30 pm, a crowd crush occurred across eight entry gates[9] as fans tried to enter the stadium, forcing their way past barricades and scaling fences and walls.

RCB's Second Win