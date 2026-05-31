RCB Crowned IPL 2026 Champions As Virat Kohli’s Heroics Down Gujarat Titans In Final

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the final of the 19th edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Virat Kohli Slams Winning Runs As RCB Crowned IPL 2026 Champions

It was ‘King’ Kohli who once again produced a Virat moment in the high-stakes final. The talismanic batter reaffirmed why he is known as the ‘Chase Master,’ playing an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 178.57. He struck nine fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Before the start of the 18th over, RCB needed just seven runs to defend their title, and the reigning champions made no mistake in clinching their second crown.

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On the fifth delivery of the over, GT pacer Arshad Khan bowled a short-of-length ball, which Kohli dispatched between mid-on and midwicket. That left RCB requiring only one run for glory.

Kohli then finished the job in style, smashing the winning runs off the last ball of the 18th over. The ace batter launched the ball over long-on for a six, sealing RCB’s second consecutive IPL title.

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Following the victory, RCB joined the elite list by becoming only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.

During the run chase, RCB got off to a comfortable start as Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Kohli (75* off 42 balls, 9 fours and 3 sixes) stitched together a 62-run opening stand.

After the strong start, RCB stumbled in the middle overs, losing Devdutt Padikkal (1 off 4 balls), Rajat Patidar (15 off 13 balls, 1 four and 1 six), and Krunal Pandya (1 off 2 balls) in quick succession. However, the defending champions held their nerve to stay on course for the title.

Tim David’s 24 off 17 balls (3 fours and 1 six) included a 41-run partnership with Kohli, which eased the chase of the 156-run target.

In the end, Jitesh Sharma (11* off 14 balls, 1 four) remained unbeaten and added a 29-run stand with Kohli, helping RCB clinch their second IPL crown.

Washington Sundar Shines For GT; Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Flop

Before the start of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first against GT. Rajat Patidar’s decision to chase in the high-stakes fixture proved crucial in shaping the outcome of the final.

The Gujarat-based franchise struggled early in the match after losing quick wickets. GT openers Shubman Gill (10 off 8 balls, 2 fours) and Sai Sudharsan (12 off 12 balls, 2 fours) failed to deliver in Ahmedabad, leaving the Titans under pressure.

Washington Sundar stood out with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 135.14, including five sixes.

Supporting him, Nishant Sindhu contributed 20 off 18 balls with three fours, while Jos Buttler added 19 off 23 balls with one boundary. Their efforts helped GT post 155/8 in the first innings.

Rasikh Salam Dar spearheaded RCB’s bowling attack, claiming three wickets in his four-over spell at an economy of 6.80. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood also impressed with two wickets each, while Krunal Pandya chipped in with one wicket from his four overs.