SC Rejects Allegations of Judicial Bias In Prajwal Revanna's Case, CJI Warns Against Intimidating Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna’s request to transfer his sexual assault trial out of the Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru and held that the allegations of bias against the presiding judge were unfounded.

The Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the remarks made by the trial judge in the earlier conviction order could not justify a finding of bias.

Chief Justice of India said that it would be wrong for anyone to assume that he could be browbeaten by commentary about court proceedings and added he was a very tough person.

The CJI termed people commenting on matters pending before the court and misinterpreting the questions posed by judges during hearings as a "concerted attempt" by "hyper-sensitive people" to dissuade judges from asking tough questions to get the best out of lawyers.

Kant highlighted judicial queries are meant to test the arguments weightage from both parties and in no way represents court's final view. CJI also noted that people were quick to jump to conclusions and weave narratives about the court proceedings based on some queries which have been raised during the hearing.

The CJI's remarks which were made while hearing a petition by Prajwal Revanna, were in an apparent reference to an open letter penned by a group of retired judges, advocates and activist taking objection to the comments made by the CJI during a hearing related to the Rohingya issue.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising CJI and Joymala Bagchi reacting to a habeas corpus plea filed in relation to Rohingyas had asked earlier if the government of India has issued an order declaring Rohingyas as 'refugees' and if India should give a "red carpet welcome" to illegal migrants.

The CJI during the hearing noted “Do you want us to roll out a red carpet for them?” and further said in the hearing, “They enter through tunnels and demand rights like food and shelter."

The signatories of the open letter made in reference to CJI's remark on Rohingyas highlighted that the comments of the CJI were "contrary to core constitutional values" as Rohingyas were vulnerable people who escaped persecution in their home country.

Kant's remark came on Thursday when Prajwal Revanna's lawyers argued that various comments made by the trial judge created an apprehension of bias against him.

CJI in response rejected the order and reiterated that mere observations from the bench cannot indicate a pre-determined mind and rejected the petition seeking the transfer of rape trials against him.