Celina Jaitly's Brother Vikrant Jaitly's Detention Case: Delhi HC Questions MEA’s Withdrawal Of Legal Aid
Delhi High Court asked the counsel for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get in touch with the Ministry to facilitate interaction of actress Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (Retired) Vikrant Jaitly, with the court. It also questioned MEA's withdrawal of legal. Vikarant is in detention in UAE.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the counsel for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get in touch with the Ministry to facilitate the interaction of actress Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (Retired) Vikarant Jaitly, with the court. It also questioned MEA's withdrawal of legal aid in the case, saying assistance cannot depend on family disputes. Vikrant Jaitly is in detention in the UAE.
The MEA admitted that it had issued authorisation to a UAE firm to take up Jaitly's case and then withdrew it solely because his wife, Charul.
The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on February 12.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 19:09 IST