Cement Factory With Investment of Rs 4000 Crore Will Be Set Up In Malkangiri: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced plans to set up a mega cement factory in Malkangiri district that would provide employment to 2,000 people.

"A cement factory with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore will be set up in the district. This will provide employment for about 2,000 people in Malkangiri," the CM said.

Malkangiri To Get Cement Factory

On the second day of his visit to Malkangiri, the CM chaired a review meeting with district officials, which was attended by minister for social security and empowerment of the disabled, scheduled tribes and scheduled castes development, minority and backward classes welfare, and school and mass education Nityanand Gand, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Narasinh Madakami, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khil, southern revenue officer Rupa Roshan Sahu, southern range DIG Nitish Shekhar, district collector Ashish Elohim Patil, and forest officer Pratap Kattapalli.

Majhi underscored the urgent need for implementing various initiatives under the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minority, and Backward Classes Welfare Department, with a focus on improving railway infrastructure, national highways, roads, and rural development. He instructed officials to prioritize the completion of these projects.

Emphasizing the significance of education, the CM called for the appointment of at least two teachers in each school and outlined plans for development through the Jeevan Jeevika Mission, aiming to elevate Malkangiri to the level of the state's top districts. Majhi also directed the southern revenue commissioner and district collector to conduct bi-weekly reviews and ensure the development of cut-off areas.