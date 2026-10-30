Census 2027 Dates Out: Nationwide Survey From January 25 To February 28
Centre has announced that the 2027 Census will be held from January 25 to February 28 across India, with exemptions for snow-covered regions and assembly election-bound states, where the exercise will be conducted separately.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The central government, in a major announcement on Friday, notified the schedule for the national Census 2027, fixing a one-month window from January 25 to February 28 for the population counting exercise across the country.
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