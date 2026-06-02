Monsoon Rail Alert: Central Railway Changes Mumbai-Goa-Kerala Timings; Check New Konkan Schedules

Mumbai: If you are planning a rail journey from Mumbai to the scenic coasts of Goa or Kerala over the upcoming weeks, it is time to re-verify your travel itineraries.

Central Railway (CR) has officially announced the implementation of its annual Monsoon Timetable for all trains operating along the disaster-prone Konkan Railway route.

The special rain schedule will come into effect from June 15, 2026, and will remain operational until October 20, 2026.

The primary objective behind the recurring structural adjustment is to safeguard passenger transit across the geographically challenging 739-kilometre Konkan line, which spans 72 stations, 91 tunnels, and numerous deep mountain cuts prone to mudslides and heavy rainwater logging.

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Speed Capping and Frequency Reductions

To prioritise passenger safety over speed during the severe southwest monsoon, the railway administration has instructed loco pilots to drop operational speeds significantly across highly sensitive terrains.

While trains can run at a maximum speed of 120 km/h on flatter stretches like Roha to Veer, speeds will be strictly capped at 75 km/h along the highly vulnerable Veer to Kankavali section, and 90 km/h between Kankavali and Udupi.

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Because these mandatory deceleration zones naturally increase overall travel durations, several premium trains have faced structural changes in their weekly frequencies.

Major Changes to Key Holiday Trains

The adjusted schedule impacts roughly 40 prominent trains routing through Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. Premium express lines will see reduced operation days:

1. CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (22229/22230):

Originally operating six days a week, this high-speed service will scale back to a tri-weekly schedule. It will run from Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, returning from Madgaon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

2. CSMT–Madgaon Tejas Express (22119/22120):

Also reduced to a tri-weekly frequency, departing Mumbai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and making its return loop on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

3. LTT–Madgaon Express (11099/11100):

Cut down from a four-day regular schedule to a bi-weekly operation, running strictly on Fridays and Sundays from Mumbai.

S. No Train Number Train Name Departure Station & Time Destination Station & Monsoon Arrival 1. 22229 CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat CSMT @ 05:25 Madgaon Junction @ 16:00 2. 22119 CSMT–Madgaon Tejas Express CSMT @ 05:50 Madgaon Junction @ 17:20 3. 12133 CSMT–Mangaluru Junction Exp CSMT @ 21:54 CSMT–Mangaluru Junction Exp 4. 22150 Pune–Ernakulam Express (via Panvel) Pune @ 18:45 Ernakulam Junction @ 21:55