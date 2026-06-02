Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh, Samarth Sent to Bhopal Central Jail Till June 16

In a major development in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, a special CBI court on Tuesday sent retired district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to judicial custody until June 16. The order came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completed its initial five-day custodial interrogation of the mother-son duo.

According to official sources, both accused have been lodged in Bhopal Central Jail under strict security arrangements. Prison authorities have confirmed that Giribala and Samarth will remain segregated from other inmates due to the sensitive nature of the case and security considerations.

The court proceedings witnessed dramatic scenes as Giribala Singh, a retired judicial officer, chose to personally argue parts of her defense. Challenging the allegations against her and her son, she strongly denied claims that CCTV footage from their Katara Hills residence had been tampered with.

“We did not tamper with the CCTV footage,” Giribala told the court while questioning key aspects of the investigation. She also accused investigators of deliberately exposing the family to media scrutiny during a recent crime scene reconstruction exercise. According to her, CBI officials parked their vehicles several houses away from the residence to ensure media cameras could capture their movements.

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The hearing turned even more contentious when Giribala alleged that victim Twisha Sharma’s counsel, advocate Anurag Srivastava, had physically assaulted Samarth Singh during an earlier court appearance in Jabalpur. Srivastava categorically denied the allegation and challenged the claim, pointing out that CCTV cameras installed in the court premises could verify the truth.

While the CBI did not seek an immediate extension of custodial interrogation, investigators made it clear that the possibility of further questioning remains open. The agency informed the court that judicial remand is being sought for now, but police remand could be requested again if fresh evidence emerges or additional questioning becomes necessary.

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With the accused now behind bars, the investigation is expected to enter a crucial phase. The CBI will focus on matching statements recorded during interrogation with digital evidence recovered from electronic devices and hard drives. Investigators are also awaiting the secondary autopsy report from AIIMS New Delhi, which is expected to play a key role in determining the exact circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death.