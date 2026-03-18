Centre Approves 4-Lane National Highway from Barabanki to Bahraich | Details Inside

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of 4-Lane Access-Controlled National Highway-927 from Barabanki to Bahraich (101.515 km) in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a cost of Rs. 6969.04 crore.

According to the CCEA, the proposed upgradation of the Barabanki-Bahraich section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh will address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across the Barabanki and Bahraich districts. Designed as an access-controlled 4-lane highway with continuous service roads, the project will bypass major habitations, increase average travel speeds, reduce travel time to about one hour, and improve overall road safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development.

The project provides seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 03 Economic Nodes, 02 Social Nodes and 12 Logistic Nodes, providing enhanced multimodality with Rupaidiha Land Port and Airports, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Upon completion, the project will strategically establish a vital cross-border trade and transit corridor between India and Nepal via the Nepalganj border, significantly improving access to the Rupaidiha Land Port. It will enhance connectivity to remote districts such as Bahraich district and Shravasti district, support PM GatiShakti economic and logistics nodes, and stimulate agri-trade, tourism, cross-border commerce, and regional investment, the release stated.

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The 4-Lane Access Controlled National Highway-927 project spans 101.515 km, connecting Barabanki to Bahraich along the Lucknow-Rupaidiha corridor. Implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the project has a total civil cost of Rs. 6,959.04 crore.

The highway includes 48.28 km of bypass and links major national highways, including NH-27, NH-330N, NH-730, as well as state highways SH-13 and SH-30B. It enhances connectivity to key economic, social, transport nodes such as Lucknow and Shravasti airports, multiple railway stations including Barabanki, Rasauli, Jangirabad, and Bahraich, and the Rupaidiha land port.

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