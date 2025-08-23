Centre Approves Rs 70,000 Crore Deal For 6 Advanced Submarines In Strategic Partnership With Germany

New Delhi: The Central government has finally given the nod to ‘Project 75 India,’ under which the Defence Ministry will sign a Rs 70,000 crore maritime deal for the manufacturing of six submarines. According to reports, the Defence Ministry of India will now proceed with a partnership with Mazagaon Dockyards Limited (MDL) and Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for Project 75 India, which will allow India to acquire six submarines to strengthen its naval force.

Speaking to ANI, the Defence officials said, "The Centre has now given clearance to the Defence Ministry and the MDL to begin negotiations for the project, and the process is expected to start by the end of this month." The Centre took the decision after a very high-level meeting, including top defence and national security functionaries, who discussed the roadmap and future of the country's submarine fleet.

The focus of ‘Project 75 India’ is to build submarines with a high percentage of indigenous components, making it a crucial step towards the 'Make in India' initiative. The goal is to achieve a target of 60% indigenous components in the first submarine, up from 45% local components, initially set as a condition.

The project also aims to equip the submarines with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology that will allow them to stay submerged underwater for about three weeks without needing atmospheric oxygen. Along with this non-nuclear submarine deal, India is also actively preparing for two indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarines, where private sector giant Larsen and Toubro would play a crucial role, along with the Submarine Building Centre.

The Indian government has approved multiple submarine projects, both nuclear and conventional, in response to China's rapid naval modernisation. To effectively counter threats from China and Pakistan, India needs to immediately develop its naval capabilities. With around 10 submarines expected to phase out in the next decade, the Indian Navy will require new submarines to replace them within the same timeframe.