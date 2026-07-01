Centre Cracks Down on Delhi Gymkhana Club, Issues Eviction Notice for Prime Lutyens' Land; July 7 Hearing Fixed

New Delhi: The Centre has escalated its standoff with the Delhi Gymkhana Club, issuing a formal eviction notice after declaring that the club's continued occupation of its iconic 27.3-acre premises on Safdarjung Road is "unauthorised" following the expiry of its lease.

The notice, issued under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, directs the club to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it. Representatives of the club have been summoned to appear before the Estate Officer of the Land and Development Office (L&DO) at 2.30 pm on July 7.

Centre: Land Needed For Defence, Public Security

According to the Centre, the club's perpetual lease, originally granted in 1928, came to an end on May 22, 2026. Invoking Clause 4 of the lease deed, the government said it had exercised its right to resume possession of the land as it was urgently required for strengthening defence infrastructure, enhancing public security and executing other public-interest projects.

The government has maintained that the strategically located property, situated in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi and close to the Prime Minister's official residence, is "critically required" for institutional and governance needs integrated with adjoining government land.

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'Unauthorised Occupation' After Lease Expiry

In the show-cause notice, the Centre argued that once the lease was lawfully terminated, the club's continued possession became an "unauthorised occupation" under Section 2(g) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

The notice states that despite being directed to vacate the premises by June 5, the club failed to hand over possession.

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The government has contended that valuable public land vested in the Union of India cannot remain under unauthorised occupation when it has already been resumed for public purposes.

Hearing On July 7

The Estate Officer has directed the Delhi Gymkhana Club to appear before him on July 7 and present evidence explaining why an eviction order should not be issued.

The notice also warns that if the club or its authorised representatives fail to appear, the proceedings may continue ex parte, allowing the Estate Officer to decide the matter without hearing the club's defence.

Centre Moves Under Public Premises Act

The Union government has also filed a plaint before the Estate Officer seeking formal eviction of the club from the premises.

The Centre has sought a declaration that the club is in unauthorised occupation and has requested directions for the peaceful handover of the land to the Union government.

According to the government's submissions, the property constitutes valuable public premises that must be regulated and utilised strictly in accordance with public interest.

Delhi HC Had Declined Interim Relief

After receiving the initial communication from the Land and Development Office asking it to vacate the premises by June 5, members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief.

However, the High Court did not grant an interim stay on the government's decision.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the government would proceed strictly in accordance with the procedure established under law.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club Row

The Delhi Gymkhana Club traces its origins to 1928, when the British administration leased the land for the Imperial Gymkhana Club. Following Independence, it became the Delhi Gymkhana Club and evolved into one of India's most exclusive private institutions.

The current dispute began after the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs terminated the lease on May 22, 2026, citing urgent national requirements.

Apart from strategic and security considerations, the government has also alleged financial irregularities, including outstanding dues and penalties amounting to ₹47.6 crore, after the club allegedly failed to pay revised lease charges following the government's move to replace the nominal British-era rent with market-linked rates.