Good News For Migrant Workers! Centre Doubles 5-Kg LPG Cylinder Allocation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has conveyed that the daily quantity of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders allocated to each State for distribution to migrant labourers is being doubled.

In its letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, the Ministry stated that the increase is based on the average daily supply (number of cylinders) provided to migrant labourers during March 2 to 3, and is beyond the earlier limit of 20% mentioned in the Ministry's letter dated 21.03.2026.

These 5 kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of the respective State Governments or their Food / Civil Supplies Departments. The cylinders are to be supplied exclusively to migrant labourers, with logistical and operational support from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

"It is conveyed that the daily quantity of 5kg FTL cylinder in each State available for disbursal to migrant laborers is being doubled based on average daily supply (# of cylinders) to migrant laborers during 2nd - 3rd March 2026 beyond limit of 20% mentioned in Para 2(a) of letter of 21.3.2026. These 5kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of State Government / its Food / Civil Supplies Department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their State with the assistance of OMCs," the letter from the Ministry said.

In a relief for migrant workers, students and daily-wage earners, the government has allowed the sale of 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders without requiring address proof.

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People can now get these cylinders from authorised distributors by showing only a valid ID card.

Chandra Prakash, President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, welcomed the decision and called it "a good gesture" for vulnerable sections.

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"FTL connections can be given to needy and migrant workers who are not able to avail a domestic new connection," he said, adding that "migrant maids, daily-wage labourers, students, and professionals who lack a permanent address can now access cooking fuel without bureaucratic hurdles."

He said migrants who face difficulty in cooking for themselves or their families can visit the nearest LPG distributor with a valid ID and a self-declaration letter. The letter should state that they live in the area and will use the cylinder only for cooking purposes. The facility is also available for migrant students and professionals who do not have an existing LPG connection.

Prakash made it clear that the scheme is only for household use. "These FTL cylinders are not meant for commercial customers," he said.

The response to the move has been strong. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, more than 90,000 five-kilogram FTL cylinders were sold in a single day. Since March 23, 2026, around 6.6 lakh cylinders have been sold across the country.

The Ministry has described the move as part of a broader effort to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country, particularly amid the evolving conflict in West Asia.