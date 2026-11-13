Centre Extends UAPA Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For 5 Years After Republic's Sting Operation

New Delhi: In a major development following Republic's explosive undercover investigation into controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Malaysia, the Centre has extended the ban on his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a notification issued on Friday, November 13, declared the IRF an unlawful association with immediate effect, extending the existing prohibition for another five years from the date of publication in the Official Gazette. The development comes just a day before the existing five-year ban was due to expire on November 14, 2026.

The Centre's decision comes weeks after Republic's undercover investigation, titled 'The Zakir Naik Super Sting', brought Naik's statements and views on Indian politics, his possible return to India and other controversial issues into focus.

In the undercover interaction recorded in Malaysia, Naik was asked about returning to India and reportedly responded, "After BJP goes." He also described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as "better than Modi" while discussing the country's political landscape and the BJP's electoral prospects.

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Why Has Centre Extended The Ban On Zakir Naik's IRF?

According to the MHA notification, the Centre is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly its founder and president Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, have been engaging in activities prejudicial to India's security and capable of disturbing public peace and communal harmony.

The government has alleged that Naik made objectionable and subversive speeches and statements that promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious communities. It further alleged that his speeches had the potential to inspire youths in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

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The Centre also stated that Naik's statements and speeches reached millions of people through international satellite television networks, the internet, print and social media.

The notification further expressed apprehension that if the organisation's alleged unlawful activities were not curbed, it could continue its activities and reorganise its members, promote communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments and support militancy.

IRF Ban: From 2016 To 2026

The Islamic Research Foundation was first declared an unlawful association in November 2016 under Section 3 of the UAPA. The declaration was subsequently confirmed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in May 2017.

In November 2021, the Centre renewed the ban for another five years. The decision was upheld by the tribunal in March 2022, which found sufficient grounds for declaring the organisation unlawful. With the latest notification, the Centre has extended the prohibition for another five years under Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA, subject to any order passed under Section 4 of the Act.

As per the MHA, if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding, disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy, and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal constituted under Section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the IRF as an unlawful association and the Tribunal, by its orders on May 22, 2017 and March 30, 2022, has confirmed the declaration.