Centre Grants Delhi Police Chief Preventive Detention Powers Under National Security Act
The order grants the city's top officer the authority to detain individuals without formal charges for a specified period to maintain law and order and safeguard national security.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has authorised Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to exercise powers of preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.
The order grants the city's top officer the authority to detain individuals without formal charges for a specified period to maintain law and order and safeguard national security.
According to the official notification issued under sub-section (3) of Section 3 of the NSA, the police commissioner will hold these emergency detention powers for a three-month duration, effective from July 19 to October 18.
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