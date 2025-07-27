Centre Grants 'Y' Category CRPF Security to 'Udaipur Files' Producer Amit Jani in Delhi, UP

New Delhi: The Centre has approved 'Y' category armed security cover from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Amit Jani, the producer of the upcoming film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The decision comes as the film finds itself embroiled in controversy due to its sensitive subject matter ahead of its release.

Amit Jani, who also co-wrote the film, took to social media platform X to express his gratitude, stating, "Heartfelt thanks to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for providing Y-category security from the Center."

Legal Battle Over Film’s Release

The Supreme Court has directed those opposing the film’s release to approach the Delhi High Court, which will hear the matter on Monday, July 28, 2025, for a preliminary hearing. Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cleared the movie’s release with six modifications.

Directed by Bharat S Shrinate and co-written by Amit Jani, Bharat Singh, and Jayant Sinha, Udaipur Files is based on the brutal 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan, which sparked nationwide outrage.

What is Y-Category Security?

In India, security cover is provided based on threat perception assessments. The 'Y' category is granted to individuals facing moderate-level threats and includes:

4-5 armed commandos for personal security

Secure transportation

Round-the-clock protection

This level of security is typically assigned to politicians, high-profile businesspersons, and individuals at risk due to their public roles. The decision is taken after evaluating factors like profession, public visibility, and potential threats.