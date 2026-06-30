Centre Imposes Export Duty On Fuel: Rs 4 Per Litre On Petrol, Rs 8.5 On Diesel, Rs 7.5 On ATF
The Centre has levied Special Additional Excise Duty on fuel exports, which is Rs 4/Lt petrol, Rs 8.5/Lt diesel, and Rs 7.5/Lt ATF, to ensure smooth domestic supply, with no change in local retail rates.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The government has introduced a Special Additional Excise Duty on outbound fuel shipments in a bid to manage exports of refined petroleum products and safeguard domestic supply. According to reports, under the new measure, the exporters will now pay Rs 4 for every litre of petrol, Rs 8.5 per litre of diesel, and Rs 7.5 per litre of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) sent abroad. The government sources asserted that the policy is designed to discourage excessive overseas sales during periods of high global demand while keeping the local market adequately stocked.
At the same time, the government has extended exemptions from these duties to Mauritius and the Maldives, adding them to the list of neighbouring nations like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka that already enjoy relaxations. The government officials clarified that excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic use remains unchanged, meaning retail pump prices for consumers in India will not see an immediate impact from this decision.
(This is a developing story)
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