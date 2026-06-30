Centre Imposes Export Duty On Fuel: Rs 4 Per Litre On Petrol, Rs 8.5 On Diesel, Rs 7.5 On ATF

New Delhi: The government has introduced a Special Additional Excise Duty on outbound fuel shipments in a bid to manage exports of refined petroleum products and safeguard domestic supply. According to reports, under the new measure, the exporters will now pay Rs 4 for every litre of petrol, Rs 8.5 per litre of diesel, and Rs 7.5 per litre of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) sent abroad. The government sources asserted that the policy is designed to discourage excessive overseas sales during periods of high global demand while keeping the local market adequately stocked.