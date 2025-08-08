Centre Joins Forces With Private Entities To Bring Handicraft Artisans From Across The Country On One Platform

New Delhi: The Indian government and private sector are joining forces to create a new platform, 'IMM India', which will promote the country's handicraft artisans and interior industry. The initiative seeks to provide artisans with better market access, training, and financial assistance, while also supporting innovation and cooperation within the industry. IMM India was officially launched on Thursday at an event in Delhi, with the support of various industrial organisations.

According to Milind Dixit, founder of IMM India, the Indian interior design market is estimated to be worth $36.4 billion in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 14.3% to reach $67.4 billion by 2032. Further, to capitalise on this growth, IMM India will organise an international-level exhibition in Delhi, from March 11 to 14, next year. The upcoming event is expected to bring together world-class innovation and Indian talent, providing a platform for architects, designers, retailers, and sourcing professionals to connect.

Central Government's Support To Exporters

The central government is also working on a scheme to support Indian exporters, worth around Rs 20,000 crore. The government's initiative aimed to protect exporters from fluctuations in global trade and will be launched by September. Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, outlined the challenges posed by the US tariff imposed by Donald Trump, which may increase difficulties for Indian exporters.

The officials stated that the platform will play an important role in promoting innovation, mutual cooperation and development of the industry across the country. The officials asserted that with the growing demand for a design-oriented lifestyle in India, the joint forces of the central government and the private entities have come up with a platform that will completely change the future of interiors in the country. The platform will contribute to connecting architects, designers, retailers and sourcing professionals with each other.