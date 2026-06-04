Centre Likely To Reintroduce Delimitation Bill During Monsoon Session of Parliament

New Delhi: The Central government is likely to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

In April, the bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha since the government required a two-thirds majority (362 votes), but had the support of only 298 MPs.

What is Delimitation

Delimitation is the process of redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies and reallocating seats based on population. In India, this is mandated under Article 82 of the Constitution, which requires Parliament to readjust seats after every Census.

The exercise is carried out by an independent Delimitation Commission, whose decisions are binding and cannot be challenged in court. It involves fixing the number of seats per state, redrawing constituency boundaries, and reserving seats for SC/ST communities.

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The Delimitation Bill, 2026, paired with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, proposes a major expansion of the Lok Sabha, increasing its strength from the current 543 seats to around 800-850 seats. This expansion is also tied to the implementation of 33% reservation for women, which will require additional seats and fresh constituency mapping across the country.