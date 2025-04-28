Centre Raises Objection Over BBC Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Writes to Channel's India Head

The Centre has raised objection over the BBC coverage of Pakistan -sponsored Pahalgam terror attack, particularly regarding the terminology used for terrorists in their reportage.

The move comes two-days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack case from Jammu and Kashmir Police and began its investigation into the deadly attack that killed 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists.

The BBC ran an article with the headline "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists". A social media user flagged that the headline sounds misleading and wrongly portrays India as the killer.

The External Publicity Department of the Ministry of External Affairs, in a letter to the media outlet's India Head Jackie Martin, has also flagged the use of the word "militants" to refer to "terrorists" in the article.

The government has also announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies.

The significant action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has banned some Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir,” government sources told ANI.

Here is the full list of banned Pakistani YouTube channels:



Dawn News

Samaa TV

ARY News

Geo News

Irshad Bhatti

BOL News

Raftar

The Pakistan Reference

Uzair Cricket

Umar Cheena Exclusive

Asma Shirazi

Muheeb Farooq

SUNO News

Razi Naama

GNN

Samaa Sports

Additionally, personal channels run by Pakistani YouTubers including Arzoo Kazmi, Syed Muzammil, Furqan Bhatti, Shoaib Akhtar, and Basit Ali have also been restricted within Indian digital space.

India Hits Back with Bold Measures

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 26 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike. In a hard-hitting response, India announced tough diplomatic measures holding Pakistan directly responsible for harbouring and supporting terrorism. Key decisions include:

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

Attari Border Checkpost Closed

Visa Restrictions for Pakistani Nationals

Pakistani Defence Personnel Expelled

India Recalls Its Military Attachés from Islamabad

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Stand

Amid widespread outrage over the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be pursued “to the ends of the earth.”

In an emotional address at a rally in Madhubani, Bihar , PM Modi vowed to “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

He reiterated India’s unbreakable resolve, stating, “India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.”