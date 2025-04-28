Massive Digital Strike On Pakistan: Modi Govt Bans 16 Youtube Channels Following Pahalgam Terror Attack, Say Sources

In the wake of the recent barabaric terror attack at Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the PM Modi led central government has launched a massive digital strike on Pakistan and has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative, communally sensitive, false content and misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies, official sources said on Monday.

Acting on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the ban targeted several major Pakistani news outlets and individual content creators. Among the blocked channels are prominent names like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News.

Here is the full list of banned Pakistani YouTube channels:

Dawn News Samaa TV ARY News Geo News Irshad Bhatti BOL News Raftar The Pakistan Reference Uzair Cricket Umar Cheena Exclusive Asma Shirazi Muheeb Farooq SUNO News Razi Naama GNN Samaa Sports

Additionally, personal channels run by Pakistani YouTubers including Arzoo Kazmi, Syed Muzammil, Furqan Bhatti, Shoaib Akhtar, and Basit Ali have also been restricted within Indian digital space.