Massive Digital Strike On Pakistan: Modi Govt Bans 16 Youtube Channels Following Pahalgam Terror Attack, Say Sources

Updated April 28th 2025, 10:36 IST
In the wake of the recent barabaric terror attack at Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the PM Modi led central government has launched a massive digital strike on Pakistan and has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative, communally sensitive, false content and misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies, official sources said on Monday.
Acting on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the ban targeted several major Pakistani news outlets and individual content creators. Among the blocked channels are prominent names like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News.
Additionally, personal channels run by Pakistani YouTubers including Arzoo Kazmi, Syed Muzammil, Furqan Bhatti, Shoaib Akhtar, and Basit Ali have also been restricted within Indian digital space.
On being searched on YouTube, these handles show a message in red that read: This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For further details about government removal request, please visit the Google Transparency Report.
Published April 28th 2025, 10:23 IST