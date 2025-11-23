Centre's Article 240 Move On Chandigarh Sparks Major Outrage, Oppn Labels it as 'Attack on Punjab'

Punjab: A significant political controversy has erupted as the central government's announcement of plans to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution has sparked outrage. If this gets implemented, this move would empower the President to regulate the Union Territory directly. Currently, the Punjab Governor administers Chandigarh, which is the shared capital of both Punjab and Haryana.

According to reports, a Parliamentary bulletin has been obtained which reveals that the government plans to present the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, during the winter session starting on December 1. The plan has been fiercely opposed by the ruling AAP government, the Congress, and the Akali Dal, who claim it is unjust to the state of Punjab.

What does Article 240 state?

The President can issue regulations under Article 240 for Union Territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. Chandigarh is not presently subject to this article.

What makes Chandigarh sensitive?

Established as a Union Territory in 1966 following the division of Punjab into Haryana, Chandigarh functions as the joint capital. It is currently overseen by the Governor of Punjab, who serves as the administrator. Punjab leaders have consistently asserted their claim to the city, arguing that Haryana should develop its own capital.

Punjab BJP Chief Assures to Resolve 'Confusion' On Chandigarh

On Sunday, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar addressed the criticism surrounding the Centre’s proposal, insisting that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and promising that the current "confusion" over the Union Territory would soon be cleared up.

“Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Any confusion that has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first,” he posted on X.

Centre Says 'No Bill In Parliamentary Winter Session'

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday clarified that the proposal aimed at simplifying the Central Government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration, stressing that no final decision has been taken and that existing administrative arrangements will remain unaffected.

According to a release, the proposal "in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure," nor does it intend to modify the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana. The Ministry further said that any decision on the matter will be taken only after "adequate consultations with all stakeholders," ensuring that the interests of Chandigarh are fully protected.

It also underlined that there is "no need for any concern" regarding the issue. It clarified that the Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill related to this proposal in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the Central government has “no intention” of presenting any bill on Chandigarh's administration in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

The MHA said that the proposal is to just simplify the Centre's law-making process for Chandigarh and that it is still “under consideration” with the Central government, adding that “no final decision” has been taken on the proposal.