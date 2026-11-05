Centre Takes Over 39.5-Acre of IAF Sports Complex Near PM's Residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre has taken over 39.5 acres of land housing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sports Complex at Race Course Air Force Station in New Delhi, marking another step in the government's exercise to reclaim prominent government-owned properties in the national capital.

The land, located near the Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, was formally handed over to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The transfer was completed on Thursday, November 5.

The sports complex, which was being operated by the Indian Air Force, includes a golf course, swimming pool, other sporting facilities and eateries. The handover was carried out on an 'as is, where is' basis.

The L&DO had initially sought approximately 39.9 acres of land, of which 39.5 acres have now been transferred. A joint team comprising officials from the Defence Estates Department, the Indian Air Force and the L&DO is expected to conduct a survey to establish the exact boundaries and verify the measurements of the transferred property.

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Air Force Sports Complex Closed Last Week

The takeover comes days after the Air Force Sports Complex was shut on October 28 until further notice. Members of the facility were informed about the closure through messages from the authorities.

The closure also disrupted a farewell event planned for outgoing Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who retired on October 31. The event was expected to follow the traditional 'golfing out' format, as the IAF chief serves as the patron-in-chief of the facility.

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The development had drawn attention within defence circles, with concerns raised over the future of the sports complex and its facilities used by serving and retired Air Force personnel.

Government's Wider Land Reclamation Exercise

The takeover of the Air Force Sports Complex is part of a broader government exercise to reclaim prominent land parcels in the vicinity of Lok Kalyan Marg, formerly known as Race Course Road.

Several properties in the area have faced similar action in recent months. The government took possession of the Delhi Race Club's premises on August 27 after issuing a notice in March. The Jaipur Polo Ground was also taken over on June 13, following an eviction notice issued to the polo association.

Meanwhile, the Centre terminated the lease of the Delhi Gymkhana Club in May, citing the requirement for the land for institutional and public-interest purposes. The club has challenged the government's decision in the Delhi High Court.

The government's stated position in the broader land reclamation exercise has been that the properties are required for public purposes, institutional requirements and governance infrastructure.

In its communication terminating the Delhi Gymkhana Club's lease, the L&DO had described the area as a "highly sensitive and strategic area" and stated that the land was required for urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects that could be integrated with adjoining government land.

Questions Over Land Ownership

The ownership and formal allotment of the land occupied by the Air Force Sports Complex have also been a subject of discussion.

In a 2014 submission to the Central Information Commission, the Defence Estates Officer for Delhi stated that the Air Force occupied 126.948 acres of land belonging to the then Urban Development Ministry in the Race Course area.

According to the submission, while 100 acres had been allotted to the Defence Ministry in the area, only 52.80 acres had been formally transferred.

The officer had also stated that the sports complex was "apparently" situated on Urban Development Ministry land occupied by the Air Force Station.

The Urban Development Ministry has since been incorporated into the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, whose Land and Development Office is overseeing the process of reclaiming the property.