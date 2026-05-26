'No Forcible Takeover On June 5': What Does Delhi High Court’s Latest Ruling Mean For Lutyens' Landmark Gymkhana Club?

New Delhi: The Central Government has terminated the perpetual lease of the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Land & Development Office (L&DO) served an order dated May 22, directing the 113-year-old elite club to hand over its sprawling 27.3-acre Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5.

The government has declared that the premium land parcel, situated directly adjacent to the Prime Minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, is required for a higher purpose: securing national defence infrastructure and advancing vital public interest security projects.

High Court Steps In

The battle immediately moved to the judiciary on Tuesday, as club members and the Staff Welfare Association rushed to the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent stay.

During a hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, cooled tempers by explicitly assuring the court that the government will not forcibly take possession of the property when the June 5 deadline expires.

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"We have given the option to vacate on its own before June 5; it's not that police will rush in and forcibly take possession. It will be as per law," SG Tushar Mehta submitted, clarifying that the May 22 notice was meant to terminate the perpetual lease and seek re-entry.

Any actual physical eviction will follow due legal process, including fresh statutory notices.

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Following the top law officer's submission, Justice Jhingan ruled that no interim stay order was required, effectively disposing of the immediate panic.

The court issued a summons to the Centre and the club's management, demanding written statements within eight weeks.

Rs 47 Crore 'Rent Shock'

While national security remains the primary justification for reclamation, the eviction order follows a bitter, multi-year financial showdown over land use.

According to reports, the Delhi Gymkhana Club is facing a massive Rs 47.59 crore bill for unpaid ground rent.

The club's management has protested the hike, labelling it a "10,000 times increase" from its historical original ground rent of just Rs 409.

Original Ground Rent: Rs 409

Revised Ground Rent Due: Rs 47.59 Crore

Total Land Area: 27.3 Acres

Key Allegations: Unpaid rent, lease breaches, & unauthorized encroachment

The government noted it has issued multiple recovery notices since 2023, while simultaneously accusing the high-profile club of severe lease breaches and unauthorised structural encroachments on the defence-adjacent perimeter.

"Clubbing Above National Security?"

The eviction notice has triggered pushback from the club’s roughly 14,000 members, who represent the upper crust of India's civil, political, and military elite.

They highlighted a complex conflict of interest: the club’s current governing committee consists of government-nominated administrators who were appointed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) corporate governance disputes.

SG Mehta pointed out that even this government-led committee has formally written to the ministry to raise grievances on behalf of the members regarding the sudden lease termination.