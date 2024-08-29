sb.scorecardresearch
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
Centre to Release New Simplified Pension Application Form for Retiring Employees

Centre will unveil a new simplified pension application form for its retiring employees on Friday, according to an official statement.The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) had vide its notification dated July 16, 2024 released the simplified pension application "Form 6-A", it said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
