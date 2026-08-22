'Centre Will Seriously Consider Youth's Demands': UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Meets Student Delegation Protesting Caste-Based Reservation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday met with a student delegation protesting against caste-based reservation that took place in the national capital on August 21, emphasising that he would take the matter forward to the Central leadership of the government.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow alongside several members of the student delegation, Pathak noted that he had received a letter from the students and stressed the government's commitment to resolving their issues.

"We have received a letter from all of you (the students) regarding the protest demonstration you were holding at Jantar Mantar. We have submitted that letter to our Central leadership, and the Central leadership has assured us that they will consider the demands of our youth who sat at Jantar Mantar very seriously. Under no circumstances will we allow any harm to come to the youth or the students of our country, and we will take everyone along. We have come among you today to convey this information. Furthermore, since you expressed a desire to present your concerns directly before the Central leadership, a meeting will be arranged for the students with a Union Minister in two days, and we will accompany you to it," Pathak said.

Pathak also posted on X about the meeting and emphasised that the BJP-led government is committed to the bright future of the students.

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"Today, in Lucknow, a press conference was held with Shri Harsh Dubey ji, who is leading the reservation reform movement at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. In light of the seriousness of the demands and concerns of the student delegation, they were fully assured that their demands will be effectively presented to the central leadership in the coming two days, and a meeting with the concerned central minister ji will also be ensured. Our government is committed to the bright future of the students. There will be no injustice to any student. Our government will move forward taking everyone along," he said.

On Friday, a large number of people gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against caste-based reservation, after which the Delhi Police and central security forces were deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

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Security personnel were present at Jantar Mantar as protesters assembled at the designated area. The deployment was carried out as a precautionary measure amid the large gathering.

The protesters raised demands against the existing caste-based reservation system and called for a comprehensive review of the policy.

Small groups of people had begun arriving for the proposed demonstration despite the Delhi Police officially denying permission for the gathering. The Delhi Police explicitly clarified on Thursday that permission for the planned protest had not been granted.