Centuries-Old Tradition Broken: 13-Year-Old Becomes 1st Female Heir To Erstwhile Royal Family In 'Paag Ka Dastoor' Ceremony In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A centuries-old royal tradition has been broken in Rajasthan, with the declaration of 13-year-old Tejaswi Kumari Jodha as the heir to a erstwhile royal family in Pali district. Notably, Jodha, who has broken the strictly male-only lineage custom of Kherwagarh, is a Class 7 student.

Jodha was formally declared the heir at a traditional ‘Paag Ka Dastoor’ ceremony, which was performed for a female for the first time. Tejaswi Kumari Jodha was anointed the position following the the death of her father, Thakur Harishchandra Singh Jodha of ‘Kherwa’.

Because the family had no male heir, the 17th century Kherwa Fort had not hosted the formal succession ceremony in nearly 65 years.

However, following Harishchandra Singh Jodha's demise, community elders collectively agreed to name her sole child, Tejaswi, as the rightful successor.

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The ‘Paag Ka Dastoor’ Ceremony

At the ‘Paag Ka Dastoor’ ceremony, Tejaswi sat through the proceedings as Vedic chants filled the air, watched by hundreds of villagers who had come to witness the progressive moment.

She was made to wear a pink turban, that signified the end of mourning period.

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