Centuries-Old Tradition Broken: 13-Year-Old Becomes 1st Female Heir To Erstwhile Royal Family In 'Paag Ka Dastoor' Ceremony In Rajasthan
A centuries-old royal male-only lineage custom of Kherwagarh has been broken, with the declaration of 13-year-old Tejaswi Kumari Jodha as the heir to the erstwhile royal family in Pali district, Rajasthan.
- India News
- 2 min read
Jaipur: A centuries-old royal tradition has been broken in Rajasthan, with the declaration of 13-year-old Tejaswi Kumari Jodha as the heir to a erstwhile royal family in Pali district. Notably, Jodha, who has broken the strictly male-only lineage custom of Kherwagarh, is a Class 7 student.
Jodha was formally declared the heir at a traditional ‘Paag Ka Dastoor’ ceremony, which was performed for a female for the first time. Tejaswi Kumari Jodha was anointed the position following the the death of her father, Thakur Harishchandra Singh Jodha of ‘Kherwa’.
Because the family had no male heir, the 17th century Kherwa Fort had not hosted the formal succession ceremony in nearly 65 years.
However, following Harishchandra Singh Jodha's demise, community elders collectively agreed to name her sole child, Tejaswi, as the rightful successor.
Advertisement
The ‘Paag Ka Dastoor’ Ceremony
At the ‘Paag Ka Dastoor’ ceremony, Tejaswi sat through the proceedings as Vedic chants filled the air, watched by hundreds of villagers who had come to witness the progressive moment.
She was made to wear a pink turban, that signified the end of mourning period.
Advertisement
Further, according to traditions, the Rajpurohit of the village cut his thumb on the blade of a sword and applied ‘blood tilak’ on Jodha's forehead.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.