'Donated 200-Kg Silver To Ram Mandir Trust, Got No Receipt': Sindhi Community Seeks Answer Amid ₹7 Crore Embezzlement Controversy

New Delhi: The global Sindhi community is seeking details on the 200 kg of silver it donated to the Ram Mandir Trust. This comes amid the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of Rs 7-7.5 crore worth of donations given to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

‘We Got No Receipt’

Global Sindhi community representative Raju Manwani, while speaking to Republic TV, said, "The community donated 200 kg of silver to the Ram Mandir Trust on January 26, 2021, but never received an official receipt or details of how the donation was utilised."

He added that following the uncovering of the alleged donation theft, the Sindhi community has written to the Trust seeking records of the donation and its utilisation.

He further said that the community has complete trust in the Yogi Adityanath government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the case.

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‘Donors Worried’

Raju Manwani said that after the donation, they initially did not pay heed to where the donation was being utilised. But after listening to news about the controversy on TV, the donors got worried, thinking whether the donations have gone to the right place or not.