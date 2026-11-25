New Delhi: In a major leadership shake-up in India’s e-commerce sector, Walmart-owned Flipkart Group on Wednesday announced that its long-serving Chief Executive Officer, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, will step down from his role, concluding a transformative stint spanning more than 11 years with the company.

While Flipkart stated that a permanent successor will be announced in the coming weeks, the company confirmed that Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan, alongside the company’s board, will lead the organisation on an interim basis.

Krishnamurthy’s departure marks the end of an era for the Bengaluru-headquartered giant. He first joined Flipkart in May 2013 as interim head of sales and finance before moving to early investor Tiger Global Management in late 2014.

Returning in June 2016 to head the Category Design Organisation, he was elevated to CEO in January 2017—steering the company through a critical transition as co-founders Sachin and Binny Bansal stepped back from executive control.

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Following Walmart’s landmark $16 billion acquisition of a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, Krishnamurthy took over as Group CEO.

Under his stewardship, Flipkart’s business grew more than fivefold. He spearheaded the aggressive expansion of its flagship annual Big Billion Days sale, introduced regional-language interfaces and voice assistance to onboard next-wave shoppers, and diversified the platform into grocery, fintech, and quick-commerce via Flipkart Minutes.

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"It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart's journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it," Krishnamurthy said in a statement, emphasising that strong ethics and governance remained central to the firm's growth.

Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart International, praised Krishnamurthy’s leadership, noting that "both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan," while reaffirming Walmart’s long-term commitment to the Indian market.