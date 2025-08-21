'Chaku Thodi Marna Hota Hai': Gujarat Student’s Chilling Chat After Killing Senior

'Go underground, delete all chats', says Friend After Student Makes Terrifying Confession Online Saying, 'I killed him' | Image: X

Gujarat: After the tragic murder of a Class 10 student by his junior at a Gujarat school, investigations have turned up an Instagram message in which the youngster appears to confess to his friend.

After a fight with the junior, Nayan Santani was stabbed to death on Tuesday. The murder, which happened right outside the Ahmedabad school, has caused widespread protests throughout the city, mostly from parents.

The Instagram Confession

What happened to Nayan Satani?

Nayan had already packed his things and left for home on Tuesday afternoon when the school ring rung to announce the end of the day. The Class 8 student and many other lads mobbed him as soon as he left the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School building. A verbal altercation quickly descended into violence; the boy from Class 8 pulled out a knife, stabbed Nayan, and ran away.

CCTV shows Nayan staggering back into the school while holding his palm over his stomach stab wound. After being brought to a private hospital, he passed away from his wounds.

He was stabbed by a boy who fled to the rear of the school. The security officer saw him and alerted the police and school administration.