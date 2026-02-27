'Challenging PM Modi’, 'Why Haven’t Rahul Gandhi or Robert Vadra Gone to Jail?': Kejriwal’s Top Quotes After Excise Policy Clean Chit | Image: ANI (file photo)

New Delhi: Following a major court verdict on Friday, where the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the high-profile excise policy case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence and no proven criminal conspiracy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor addressed the media in an emotional press conference. A visibly moved Kejriwal hailed the judgment as a vindication of his and his party's honesty, while accusing top BJP leaders of orchestrating a politically motivated campaign against AAP. He emphasized themes of truth prevailing, personal integrity, and a call for accountability.

Here are the top quotes of Arvind Kejriwal from his press conference:

1. "The court has given a landmark judgment today. I want to thank the judges. The judge has shown great courage in this era where all agencies were threatened."

2. "The conspiracy was hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to finish off AAP."

3. "There is not a single shred of evidence, and a trial cannot take place."

4. "Two people, PM Modi and Amit Shah, hatched this conspiracy to finish Aam Aadmi Party. Today, they should apologise to the country."

5. "I have only earned honesty, not money."

6. “Modiji, you have filed so many cases, sent my aides, launched my CBI, sent all my top leaders to jail, yet I haven't been able to do anything. Now you have only one option... I challenge Modi to hold another election; I will not let him win even 10 seats. He has ruined Delhi.”

7. "CBI runs on the order of these people (BJP leaders)."

8. "We are not important, but the people of Delhi had to suffer the consequences of Modi and Shah's actions."

9. "The court said in front of the whole country that Arvind Kejriwal is staunchly honest, AAP party is staunchly honest."