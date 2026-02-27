'Liquor Scam Was a Conspiracy Hatched by BJP to Finish Off AAP': Kejriwal's Big Statement After Court Relief | Image: ANI, Republic

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday that the Delhi liquor scam was a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to threaten the very existence of AAP.

This comes after the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and all 23 accused in the high-profile Delhi excise policy case. The court, presided over by Special Judge Jitender Singh, ruled that there was no sufficient evidence to frame charges or proceed to trial, describing the allegations as lacking prima facie merit and finding no proof of any overarching criminal conspiracy or quid pro quo.

Reacting emotionally to the verdict, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the media, hailed it as a "landmark judgment" that proved his and the party's honesty.

"The court has given a landmark judgment today. I want to thank the judges. The judge has shown great courage in this era where all agencies were threatened," Kejriwal said.

He described the case as "bogus and false," adding, "There is not a single shred of evidence, and a trial cannot take place."

Kejriwal claimed the liquor scam allegations were a "conspiracy hatched by the BJP to threaten the existence of AAP" and an attempt to "finish off" the party.

"Two people, PM Modi and Amit Shah, hatched this conspiracy to finish Aam Aadmi Party. Today, they should apologise to the country....I have only earned honesty, not money," he said.

Asserting his integrity, Kejriwal declared, "The court said in front of the whole country that Arvind Kejriwal is staunchly honest, AAP party is staunchly honest."

He accused the central government of weaponizing agencies like the CBI and ED over the past four years to target him and AAP leaders, including jailing top figures and causing suffering to families, such as his mother and Sisodia's wife.

"We are not important, but the people of Delhi had to suffer the consequences of Modi and Shah's actions," he said.

Kejriwal challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically, stating, “Modiji, have filed so many cases, sent my aides, launched my CBI, sent all my top leaders to jail, yet I haven't been able to do anything. Now you have only one option... I challenge Modi to hold another election; I will not let him win even 10 seats. He has ruined Delhi.”

He added that the verdict proved "CBI runs on the order of these people."