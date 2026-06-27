Chamba Car Accident: Four Killed, One Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Four people were killed, and one person was injured after a car plunged into a deep gorge on the Samra-UREI Road in the Bharmaur area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday. According to police, the accident occurred between 10:30 am and 11 am when the vehicle carrying five occupants lost control and fell into the gorge. Three people died on the spot, while two injured passengers were rushed to Chamba Medical College for treatment.



Doctor Kanika of Chamba Medical College said that one of the injured, a woman, was declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital, while the other injured person is undergoing treatment.

"Two injured were brought in after a crash near Chamba Road around 10:30 in the morning. One was a female patient who was brought dead, and the other was a male patient still under treatment. Investigations are being carried out, and his condition is stable," the doctor told ANI.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Sharma said the police received information about the accident around 10:30-11 am.

"A car carrying five people had crashed. Three died on the spot, while two were taken to Chamba. One woman was declared dead on arrival, and a young man named Rakesh is under treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation," Sharma told the media.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.

Further details awaited.