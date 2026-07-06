‘Champat Rai Not a Criminal, Only Guilty of Negligence & Excessive Trust in Associates’: Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer

Ayodhya, UP: Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has defended former General Secretary Champat Rai, stating that his only mistake was placing excessive trust in people close to him.

Speaking after a special meeting of the Trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji described Champat Rai as a lifelong devotee who championed the Ram Janmabhoomi cause long before it gained widespread attention.

"I have known Champat Rai ji for thirty-two years, and his only mistake was placing excessive trust in those close to him...Back when no one even knew about the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he was already here, driving the cause forward...We hold him in the highest regard...It is unfathomable how he could keep such wrongdoers by his side for so many years and fail to detect the conspiracies they were hatching. In my view, he remains untainted. He is not a criminal, though he did commit an error of negligence," the Treasurer said.

The Trust convened the meeting amid ongoing investigations following a preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned on moral grounds, and the Trust accepted both resignations to ensure a fair probe. The Trust also removed Gopal Nagarakatte from the list of special invitees. Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji expressed deep sadness over the developments, noting that the Trust was hurt not just by the scale of any alleged irregularities but by the atmosphere that allowed them to occur. He highlighted Champat Rai’s long service and magnanimity in stepping down. Senior advocate K. Parasaran reportedly pointed out that, as per the Trust’s constitution, a resignation is accepted the moment it is submitted. Krishna Mohan has been appointed as Interim General Secretary.

Advertisement

Funds and Offerings Accounted For

The Trust provided a detailed update on its finances and offerings. Out of ₹3,264 crore received through public contributions and corpus donations, ₹2,370 crore has been utilised for construction and capital expenditure. Additionally, from total offerings of ₹582 crore received since inception until March 31, 2026, ₹391 crore was used for operational expenses, with the balance held in bank accounts.

On gifts in kind, the Trust has received 2,926 offerings from devotees. All items are meticulously recorded in a register with dates of receipt and undergo annual physical verification by an independent chartered accountancy firm. The Trust invited devotees to verify details by scheduling appointments in Ayodhya and displayed sample records to address public concerns.

Advertisement

Call for Accountability and Overhaul

Swami Govind Dev Giri criticised the State Bank of India (SBI) for what he described as a failure to fulfil its oversight responsibilities in the collaborative project. He suggested that the FIR should ideally have been filed by SBI and emphasised that the Trust is committed to a complete overhaul of systems to eliminate any room for doubt.

“We are determined to restore the reputation of the Ram Mandir,” he said.

The Trust plans to meet again on July 22 to review the SIT’s final report and appoint additional trustees. It has formed a small committee to strengthen administrative processes going forward.

The Treasurer reiterated full support for the investigation, urging authorities to apprehend all those involved, including any accomplices, and ensure they face punishment.

“Theft is theft,” he stated firmly, while underscoring the Trust’s belief that the truth will emerge through due legal process.