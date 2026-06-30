'No Role in Theft...': Ram Mandir Trust Gen Secy Champat Rai Questioned For 3 Hours, Denies Involvement

Ayodhya: In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the theft of temple offerings at the Ram Mandir, the police have recorded a detailed statement from Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Citing police sources, officials interrogated Rai for over three hours, grilling him on critical administrative lapses, the management protocol for lakhs of rupees in offerings, staff accountability, and the trust's internal grievance handling.

According to sources, Rai faced intense questioning on several operational aspects but reportedly was unable to provide clear answers to multiple queries raised by the interrogating team.

Investigators are cross-verifying his statements with testimonies from other witnesses and available administrative documents.

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The trust official might be summoned for further rounds of questioning if discrepancies emerge during the verification process, according to sources.

During his interrogation, the General Secretary categorically denied any personal involvement in the multi-lakh heist. "I had no role in the theft of the offerings," Rai reportedly stated to the police.

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He maintained that he swung into immediate action the moment the financial irregularity came to light.

Rai claimed that the suspects were apprehended at his behest and that he ensured an FIR was promptly lodged with the local police.

However, Rai acknowledged his administrative oversight, telling the police that the responsibility for ensuring there was no tampering with the temple's daily offerings was indeed his.

When questioned specifically about Tinnu Yadav, a key suspect in the case, Rai admitted that the individual had been associated with the trust for a long time.

He expressed shock over the development, noting that such grave misconduct from a long-term associate was entirely unexpected.

The police questioning also focused heavily on nepotism and the trust's recruitment practices, particularly regarding the hiring of relatives or close acquaintances of officials.

Addressing this, Rai explained that employment within the temple framework was primarily provided to those in desperate need.

He further defended the process by stating that recruitment was a collective administrative choice, asserting that other high-ranking trust members, including Anil and Gopal Rao, also played significant roles in these employment decisions.