Chandigarh Admin Imposes Rs 6,000 Fine for Water Wastage Amid Summer Crisis

Chandigarh: As the temperature in the northern part of India continues to rise with heatwave alerts across many states, the Chandigarh administration has announced a fine of Rs 6000 on all those who are found wasting water; they have also been warned of getting their water supply cut.

Chandigarh Admin Announces Rs 6000 Fine on Those Wasting Water

According to Harpreet Kaur Babla, the Mayor of Chandigarh, those who are responsible for wastage of water in Chandigarh should now be careful because if they are found wasting water, then they will be in trouble and strict action will be taken against them.

To ensure there is no wastage of water amid the summer crisis, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided that whoever is found wasting water will be fined a hefty amount of Rs 6000. Not only this, along with issuing a notice, his water supply can also be completely stopped. This decision of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has come into effect from today, April 7.

IMD Warns of Severe Heatwave Conditions in Chandigarh

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe heatwave conditions will persist for the coming days, in Chandigarh, along with Delhi, Rajasthan and other nearby states. The weather department has also issued a list of dos and don'ts that people must follow to ensure they don't suffer from a heat stroke.