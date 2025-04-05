Severe Heatwave to Scorch Parts of India, IMD Issues Alerts for Multiple States | Check Details

New Delhi: A wave of intense heat swept across several parts of India as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave alerts for Gujarat , Rajasthan , and parts of Delhi. The alert came as temperatures in the national capital rose 3 degrees above normal, hovering between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to Srivastava, Delhi has already started feeling the heat, and things could get worse by early next week. "Delhi is currently experiencing temperatures 3 degrees above normal, around 38 to 40 degrees and there is a possibility of heatwave-like conditions by 7th April," he said.

Western Himalayan Region to Witness Rain and Thunderstorms

Relief from the dry and hot spell may arrive for the Western Himalayan region between April 8 to 10, as a Western Disturbance is expected to impact the area. Western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region around 8th to 10th April. This may lead to thunderstorms, wind and rainfall in those regions.

Southern States to Receive Isolated Heavy Rainfall

The IMD also forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala , and south interior Karnataka over the next two days. Over the next 2 days, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorms Likely in Eastern India

Eastern parts of the country may also face thunderstorms and strong winds. "From 7th or 8th onwards, eastern parts of India may experience thunderstorms along with strong winds," Srivastava said.

The IMD advised residents in affected regions to take necessary precautions as weather conditions are expected to remain extreme over the coming days.

With rising temperatures and warnings in place, authorities have urged people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and follow official advisories closely.