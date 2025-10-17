Chandigarh Hit and Run Horror: Speeding Thar Rams Into Two Sisters; One Dead, Another Battles For Life | Image: Representational

Chandigarh: A speeding black Thar mowed down two sisters outside Dev Samaj College in Sector 46 on Wednesday afternoon, killing one and leaving the other critically injured.

The victims, identified as Sojef and her younger sister Isha, both residents of Burail, were waiting for an auto-rickshaw around 3 PM when the vehicle rammed into them at high speed. As per reports, the impact was so strong that both were thrown several feet onto the road.

Locals rushed to help and the sisters were immediately shifted to the hospital. Doctors declared Sojef dead on arrival, while Isha is undergoing treatment in the ICU in critical condition.

Although the driver of the killer Thar fled the spot after the accident, the vehicle’s registration number helped Police trace his address in Sector 21, but the accused was not found there. CCTV footage from nearby areas is now being examined to track his movements.