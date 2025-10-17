Updated 17 October 2025 at 09:27 IST
Chandigarh Hit and Run Horror: Speeding Thar Rams Into Two Sisters; One Dead, Another Battles For Life
Police have launched a manhunt to nab the driver of the Killer Thar who has since been absconding.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chandigarh: A speeding black Thar mowed down two sisters outside Dev Samaj College in Sector 46 on Wednesday afternoon, killing one and leaving the other critically injured.
The victims, identified as Sojef and her younger sister Isha, both residents of Burail, were waiting for an auto-rickshaw around 3 PM when the vehicle rammed into them at high speed. As per reports, the impact was so strong that both were thrown several feet onto the road.
Locals rushed to help and the sisters were immediately shifted to the hospital. Doctors declared Sojef dead on arrival, while Isha is undergoing treatment in the ICU in critical condition.
Although the driver of the killer Thar fled the spot after the accident, the vehicle’s registration number helped Police trace his address in Sector 21, but the accused was not found there. CCTV footage from nearby areas is now being examined to track his movements.
An FIR has been registered at the Sector 34 Police Station. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding driver soon.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.