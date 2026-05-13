Chandigarh Horror: 20-Year-Old Bleeds to Death on Road While Bystanders Watch in Silence, Take Videos

Chandigarh- In a distressing incident that has shocked the local community, a 20-year-old youth named Suraj was publicly cornered and repeatedly stabbed on a street in the Darwa area of Chandigarh. The brutal attack occurred on an 18-foot-wide road located near a local Gurdwara. Authorities suspect that the murder was the fallout of an ongoing old feud.

The tragedy was further heightened by the inaction of those present at the scene. Despite Suraj lying on the road writhing in agony for approximately 25 minutes, none of the witnesses reportedly came to his aid. Instead of providing medical support or contacting emergency services, many bystanders chose to film the incident on their mobile phones, watching the spectacle as it unfolded.