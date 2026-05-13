Inside The Digital Cartel: How NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Mafia Sold India’s Future On Telegram And WhatsApp

New Delhi: The NEET-UG 2026 exam, the gateway to the nation's medical future, has become the centre of a systemic crisis following widespread allegations of a coordinated paper leak after the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

The country's largest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be announced separately.

As the investigation into the massive NEET-UG 2026 paper leak deepens, shocking details have emerged regarding the digital networks and 'private mafias' that bypassed national security to sell question papers to thousands of aspirants.

A Republic investigation has uncovered exclusive access to chat logs and screenshots, revealing a blatant and sophisticated operation that betrayed the hopes of the 22 lakh students who appeared for the examination.

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Paper for Sale

The investigations spanning Jaipur and the rest of the country have laid bare the inner workings of the leak. Reports indicate that middlemen operated brazenly via Telegram and WhatsApp, openly peddling documents they asserted were the authentic NEET question papers.

The going rate for a paper was approximately Rs 50,000, with some "urgent" slots selling for as high as Rs 75,000, stated reports.

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The transaction model

The transaction model was strategically engineered to entice students through a structured payment plan and psychological triggers.

This involved a split-fee arrangement requiring an initial Rs 25,000 payment upfront, with the remaining Rs 25,000 settled only after the examination.

To establish a sense of credibility, the sellers implemented an aggressive "10X refund guarantee," promising to repay ten times the original amount if the provided questions failed to match the actual exam paper.

Evidence suggests the operation was well-established weeks in advance, with the leak surfacing as early as April 29 and prices fluctuating dynamically as the exam date drew closer.

Art of the Cheat

The cartel leaders built credibility by claiming an "exemplary record" of leaking papers for five consecutive years. In a chillingly calculated move, one seller- identified in chats as Rishi Maharaj- advised students not to attempt 100% of the questions.

"If everybody gets 720 out of 720, it will raise eyebrows and get us all in trouble," the seller warned.

Instead, they shared roughly 80-90% of the paper to ensure students scored high enough to clear the cut-off without triggering a fraud investigation. To prove authenticity, these groups managed separate "Proof Channels" where they shared past scorecards and testimonials from satisfied "clients."

Transition to Private Networks

While some groups were identified as "fakes" by disgruntled students who found the questions didn't match, at least two authentic groups remained highly active. Following the government’s decision to investigate and the NTA's subsequent moves, these groups- previously public with thousands of subscribers were immediately turned "private."

The illicit activity remains ongoing, with the most recent messages intercepted as late as May 12. Investigators highlighted a disturbing trend, noting that involvement wasn't limited to students as parents were also found actively participating in these chat groups to secure leaked papers for their children.

The Investigation: From SOG to CBI

Before the case was officially handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Special Operations Group (SOG) made 16 arrests and compiled a list of 45 individuals involved in the cartel.

The investigation is currently centered on several critical leads, most notably the "Kerala-Sikar connection," involving a student from Kerala who reportedly sent the leaked paper to his father- a PG owner in Sikar, Rajasthan- for distribution among residents.

Simultaneously, the CBI is working to pinpoint the exact source of the breach, examining whether the document was scanned at the printing press or intercepted during transit in cities such as Nashik or Pune.

Investigators are also scrutinizing the "guest paper" defense to determine if the sellers possessed the genuine leaked exam or an unnervingly accurate replica. As the federal agency takes the lead, the primary objective remains the total dismantling of the sprawling criminal network that successfully commodified one of India’s most rigorous competitive examinations.

CBI team reaches NTA office

The corridors of India's premier coaching hubs, once filled with the rhythmic chanting of biology mnemonics and physics formulae, have been replaced by the roar of slogans as the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination on Tuesday for over 22 lakh students after reports emerged that the question paper had been leaked before the test.

Amid the ongoing probe, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday reached the National Testing Agency office in Delhi as they investigate the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities, sources said on Wednesday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stated that the decision to cancel the exam was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.